A 100-Year-Old Fire Station Is Now a Stunning Japanese-Style Hotel in LA

What really matters in a hotel? Is it location, comfort, style, facilities, or is it just the price? Do you want four walls with a bed and a bathroom because you’ll only be there to sleep, or are you looking for an escape from the city to help you unwind? Your priorities for where to stay in LA depend on your trip, but they also say a lot about you as a traveler. What is style worth to you? If the answer is something real, then look to kodō hotel, a striking new hotel in downtown LA’s Arts District that may be the most beautiful place to stay in LA.

The new boutique hotel has just eight rooms, lining a hallway up a half-hidden staircase attached to kodō the restaurant—one of the best restaurants in the Arts District—and the lovely adjoining cafe. Each hotel room, like the restaurant and the cafe, was gorgeously designed by gry space in immaculate Japanese minimalist style, with a moody slate and black color palette accented by ash wood, rounded stones, and occasional flourishes of foliage.

It is a thoroughly modern space, and if it weren’t for the brick facade with “Engine Co. No. 7” carved into it you’d hardly know the building is a 100-year-old firehouse. And yet the space also runs directly opposite the modern trend towards maximalism: the rooms are stark and almost spartan, soothing in their austerity; where so many new places shout, kodō hotel whispers.