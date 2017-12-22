Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Winter

must-dos
Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall | Flickr/Shannon Tompkins

Ah, winter: the season of perceived sadness. It’s dark when you wake up, it’s dark when you get home from work. Even during the day, the sun is elusive, cloying. Your breath fills the morning air as your lungs pull the cold inside and reluctantly exhale. But it doesn't have to be this way. Especially in Louisville. And hey -- the more time you spend filling the winter hours, the sooner spring will arrive with beautiful weather, sunshine, and rad beer festivals. Anyways, don't let the Louisville winter drag you down. And to help out, we've created an excellent list of things to do this season to surely preserve your sanity.

Friday
Dec 29
Get down at the Battle of Queens
Irish Hill
Not only is this event a lively fundraiser for health and wellness non-profit Strive, but you’ll also get to see the best musicians Louisville’s got coming together to create four different bands to represent “a distinct class of Queen-ness: country, pop/rock, soul, and drag.” Hosted by Louisville’s No. 1 drag queen, Hurricane Summers, this get-down features amazing artists like Kimmet Cantwell and Tyrone Cotton.
Cost: $15
Tuesday - Sunday
Dec 12-Jan 1
Shop till you drop at the Stewart Flea Market
Fairgrounds
The Stewart Flea Market has been a Louisville tradition for decades. It kicks off each year with its New Year’s Spectacular (the mother of all flea markets) that includes more than 1,200 booths containing pretty much everything one can imagine: antiques, collectibles, furniture, toys, books, and clothing. You name it, and the Stewart Flea Market probably has it.
Cost: Admission is free (but you'll definitely want to bring some cash)

January
Headliners Music Hall
Friday
Jan 6
Get an earful of gospel music at the Winter Jam
Fairgrounds
Winter Jam is the largest traveling, annual Christian music tour in America, hitting the road each year for stops in cities coast to coast, and on January 6 the jam comes to Freedom Hall. In addition to plenty of gospel music from a wide variety of genres, from classical to contemporary, the event also includes worship and Q&A sessions with select artists.
Cost: $15
Friday - Saturday
Jan 6-7
Shake off the cold weather rust at Sports Fest Louisville
Fairgrounds
It’s cold, and exercise is a bit more difficult to come by during the chilling winter months. So, take the family to a unique and interactive indoor sports experience designed to get kids acquainted with a wide variety of sports. Participants get a badge and will be checked off for every activity in which they engage, from a home run derby to a basketball shoot-off.
Cost: $10 (kids under five are free)
Friday - Saturday
Jan 6-7
Build up your imagination at the Lego Convention
Fairgrounds
BrickUniverse brings its Convention for Lego Fans to the Kentucky Exposition Center, creating a wonderland of Lego displays featuring special guest artists and more. See the Lego Chicago Cityscape! Check out the robotics and engineering display! Visit the building zone and see the mini-figure characters?! It’s super fun for the entire family, and it’s warm in there.
Cost: $30 per person
Friday
Jan 13
Dance all night at the Cabo Wabo Coat Party (for a good cause)
Clifton
Shirley’s Way, a local breast cancer organization, once again rolls out its annual coat party. For one price you get to rock out to the Louisville Crashers and Wax Factory, get your pic taken with celebrity look-alikes (who doesn’t want a selfie with Marilyn?), and enjoy the food and a cash bar. Be sure to bring a new or gently used coat, as it’s not just a party, but a charity event as well, because not everyone is as warm as you this winter.
Cost: $15 and up
Friday
Jan 20
Celebrate the big three: Bacon, bourbon, and beer
Clifton
Some just call it the B3 Bash, but the Bacon, Bourbon and Beer Bash returns for its third year with bacon tastings from 18 different chefs, a bacon bar, bourbon, beer, music, a live auction, and a whole lot more. And the festivities will help raise funds for Kosair Charities. Put your mouth where your money is and grab a ticket before it sells out.
Cost: $80 per person
Sunday
Jan 22
Take a three-hour course on bourbon and become a Bourbon Badass
Downtown
Louisville is known for bourbon, and what could be better than becoming a Bourbon Badass and/or a Certified Bourbon Steward? The local organization Whiskey Chicks presents a three-hour seminar that will have you versed in bourbon’s basics, its history, how and where bourbon is made, and what makes bourbon so unique and special. By the end of the course, you’ll be ready to create your own tasting lineup.
Cost: $125
Friday
Jan 27
Watch things get hairy at WhiskerMania III
Phoenix Hill
Things will get hairy at the third annual WhiskerMania, presented by the Derby City Whisker Club. People from all parts will come to throw their beards into the ring to compete for prizes, glory, and bragging rights. Bearding has caught on in the River City, and now anyone can join in on the fun. And, hey -- the more hair you have, the warmer your face will be in the dead of winter.
Cost: $15 and up
Saturday
Jan 28
Roll into the Kentucky Guild of Brewer's Pintwood Derby
Phoenix Hill
Feel like a kid again and get ready for the most exciting 30 seconds in sports at the Kentucky Guild of Brewer's Pintwood Derby at Mile Wide Beer Co. Breweries, businesses, organizations, and regular people like you and me will design their pinewood cars to compete in heats to win prizes and raise money for a variety of local charities. Be sure to get into a McPoyle Stout between races to warm your bones.
Cost: Free admission, $25 to enter
February
Tailspin Ale Fest
Tailspin Ale Fest | Tailspin Ale Fest

Saturday
Feb 4
Head to Griff's and watch the Super Bowl
Old Louisville
Whether your team is playing or not, the Super Bowl is just one of those events you don’t pass up. Instead of sitting at home this year, throwing your popcorn at the screen, head to Griff’s near the University of Louisville campus (it'll be guaranteed to be a raucous occasion), where there are plenty of screens, some of Louisville's best wings, and plenty of adult beverages to warm your soul. Not only is it a sports bar owned by former U of L and NBA great Darrell Griffith, but the smoked wings are, again, the best you'll find around.
Cost: Free admission, but the food and drinks are up to you
Thursday
Feb 9
Hop on a bus for a food-filled adventure with a date
Clifton/Highlands
Mint Julep Tours is well-known for its bourbon tours, but it also offers tours for food lovers, including this Valentine’s Day special. Hop aboard a chartered bus that will take you on a ride titled Southern Supper Series: Love & Chocolate. You’ll hit three different restaurants to taste appetizers at Red Herring, an entree at Fat Lamb, and dessert at Art Eatables.
Cost: $119 and up per person
Tuesday
Feb 16
Be your favorite Batman character at Masquerade: Gotham
Downtown
Louisville Magazine’s third annual masquerade event this year transports attendees to Gotham City. Get dressed up as your favorite villain or hero (Harley Quinn, Joker, Poison Ivy, Batman, The Penguin, whoever!) and get in on the fun. Music and adult beverages are on the docket, and the evening will end with an all-vinyl Prince dance party (capes optional).
Cost: $25 and up
Saturday
Feb 18
Warm your chilly bones at the Tailspin Ale Fest
Park Hill
You’ve never seen so much craft beer in your life, and it’s all inside a vintage airplane hangar, complete with planes and people dressed in throwback bomber gear. Did we mention there’s also beer? Like, A LOT of beer, because breweries from all over the U.S. come to share their wares with thirsty attendees. Get yourself a designated driver and stay till the bitter end.
Cost: $50 and up (but VIP is only $75)

Kevin Gibson is a Louisville, Kentucky-based author who writes about everything from food to beer to the great city he calls home. In his nearly three decades as a writer, he has won numerous awards but doesn’t know where most of them are now. He is author of Secret Louisville, Louisville Beer, and other books. He currently lives in the Clifton neighborhood with his dog, Atticus.