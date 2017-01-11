All the People You'll See at the Kentucky Derby

The Infield Goer

Any Louisvillian worth their salt has spent at least one first Saturday in May traipsing amongst the raucous debauchery that defines the infield at Churchill Downs. Accessible with a General Admission ticket (which clocks in at $40 for Oaks and $60 for Derby this year), the infield is the everyman’s way to watch the Derby... from a massive 4K video board, that is. You'll see pretty much everyone from college coeds who’ve imbibed far too many cheap beers, to the family of five who packs up a Churchill Downs approved picnic every year.

Little of the infield experience is actually about the horse race; rather, it's the people-watching. This is where you will find homemade hats of epic proportions, authentic Kentucky rednecks, and a damn fine group of over 60,000 people all crowded together to toast the greatest two minutes in sports (even if they never see a single horse).