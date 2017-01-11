All the Best Places for Free, Outdoor Exercise in Louisville

Sprint up Baringer Hill at Cherokee Park

Arguably the city’s most popular park, Cherokee Park offers a 2.5-mile loop featuring two massive hills, hiking trails, and flat, open spaces. If you want to set yourself up for a big, heart-healthy fitness challenge, the dramatically steep climb of Dog Hill -- the slope of grass leading to the highest viewing point in the park -- is your best bet. “Depending on your fitness level, you may want to sprint up, then walk right back down,” Chance says. “This way, rather than standing there or resting, you have an active recovery, so your heart rate lowers a little, but you’re still continuing to work the leg muscles. If you’re more advanced, sprint back up as soon as you get to the bottom. If you’re newer, take a rest, do some stretches for the hips and thighs, keeping the muscles and joints loose and giving them time to recover before their next set.” Chance also recommends setting smaller goals for yourself if you’re not advanced. “Run halfway up the hill, or slow your pace -- for somebody who’s new, just walking up the hill can be a challenge.”