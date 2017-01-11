The 7 Creepiest Abandoned Places in (and Around) Louisville

We’ve got to be honest: as great as Kentucky is, it is not without its shady history. Cringe-inducing (and straight up weird) tales and abandoned landmarks appear to fill the Bluegrass State. Seriously, we’re talking weird. Like a half-man, half-goat creature (who used to be a farmer, naturally) that supposedly hangs out on an abandoned train trestle... and not because he missed his train.

So, if you’re brave enough to take a ride (and hopefully a flashlight) to some of the weirdest places imaginable in and around Louisville, by all means, go ahead and do so. We can’t wait to hear what happened. You know, if you make it out alive.