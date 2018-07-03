Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Louisville This Spring

NuLu

Looking for some handmade pillows to go with those old records? Or maybe some old trinkets to pair with pickled vegetables? Yeah, it makes no sense at all, but that’s what is at the heart of the Flea Off Market. Food vendors join in the fun, and the miniature flea market becomes a party, with plenty of booths to peruse, and even craft beer and mixed drinks to sip while you shop.

Cost: Only your spare time