20 Things Louisville Doesn't Have and Really Needs

Louisville has been bountifully blessed by the bourbon boom. We’ve been canonized as a culinary hot spot. We’re on all the "where to visit" lists. So what more could we possibly want? Well, this stuff...

One of those fast-food burger chains the East & West Coasts go crazy for

Whether it be In-N-Out Burger, Shake Shack, or Whataburger... just give us something. Louisville is supposed to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger (Kaelin’s is allegedly where some genius first thought to add cheese to a hamburger), so we should get our pick of the nation’s burger-serving fast-food chains, don't you think?