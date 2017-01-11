30 Things to Do in Louisville Before You Turn 30

2. Drink a Lily on Oaks Day

This delicious vodka and sweet-and-sour mix concoction is the official drink of The Oaks, which is the pre-game horse race the Friday before The Derby.



3. Get some fresh air at the Pegasus Parade before those Lily-infused hangovers

Held the day before Oaks, this Derby-inspired parade has had Grand Marshals like John Wayne and William Shatner.



4. Lift your spirits at The Balloon Glow

Watching a bunch of hot air balloons not float into the air the night before The Derby Hot Air Balloon Race might not sound like the best of times, but once the pilots fire up the burners and you catch the glow of the balloons against the night sky, you’ll understand why this is a must-see event.



5. Get loud and rowdy at Thunder Over Louisville

Looking for something in Kentucky even louder and more over-the-top than Kim Davis (but a ton more fun)? Check out some fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville, one of the top fireworks displays in the entire country.