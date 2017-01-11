9 Things the Rest of the World Needs to Thank Memphis For

Elvis, Beale St, barbecue... these are all amazing things that the world should be thanking us for. But Memphis has offered up a lot more to our planet, and it's about time our planet takes notice -- and no, it's not just our musical achievements (although there are many). So, for this list, we decided to use some broad strokes to detail the truly wonderful contributions Memphis has made. To wit:



1. Color photography as an art form

William Eggleston didn't invent color photography; he just turned it into a formally recognized art form. How many people walked past that tricycle and saw nothing but a tricycle? Lots, probably.