The Most Beautiful Places to Camp Around Memphis

Often called "pointless," "strange," and "the best," camping is an activity that many enjoy but in which few are well-versed. And the only way to become a virtuoso at something is to practice it for 10,000 hours (probably). This means you absolutely should get out of Memphis and try out these nine spots. Take your pick from nearby Shelby Forest, Mississippi, Alabama, and our most beautiful neighbor, Arkansas. Whether you are in need of a primitive, secluded campsite, or prefer glamping, we have you covered… like a tent. We're so sorry.

Distance from Memphis: 13 miles, 20 minutes

If you need to get yourself in a tent within the hour, this is the place. Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park is a 13,476-acre hardwood bottomland area bordering the mighty Mississippi River 13 miles north of Memphis, and featuring a mature bald cypress and tupelo swamp. Most of the facilities are on top of the majestic Chickasaw Bluffs that rise from the bottomlands and are covered with large oaks, American beech, hickory, and sweetgum. The park campground has 49 campsites, each equipped with a table, grill, electricity, and water hookups. A modern bathhouse provides hot showers and there is a dump station for self-contained trailer rigs. There are also six two-bedroom standard cabins situated along the shoreline of Poplar Tree Lake in a heavily wooded section of the park.