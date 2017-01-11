The Most Beautiful Memphis-Area Hikes We'll Be Taking This Summer

We told you where to find the most beautiful places to explore in urban Memphis... but what about outside the city? With temperatures quickly rising and no sign of them cooling down anytime soon, we wanted to show you where you can find cool, shady relief... in the form of tree-lined trails and breezy summits. Whether you have a day or a weekend, these are the best hikes in and around Memphis.

Village Creek State Park

Distance from Memphis: 50 miles

Arkansas' second-largest state park is basically right over the Mississippi Bridge on Crowley’s Ridge. Crowley's Ridge -- a geologic anomaly -- is the most unusual of Arkansas's six major physiographic provinces, or natural divisions. It's covered with a lush mixed hardwood forest including oak and hickory, as well as hardwood trees such as American beech, sugar maple, butternut, basswood, cucumbertree, Kentucky coffeetree, and Tuliptree (or yellow poplar). The rolling hills and hardwood forest are perfect for hiking, mountain biking, and even riding horses. There are beautiful views, a swinging bridge, and the longest preserved section of the Trail of Tears.