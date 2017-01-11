Which Memphis Neighborhood Should You Move To?

Downtown

A few blocks from the calm quiet of the Mississippi River, you’ll find the hustle and bustle of Downtown. During the daytime, the area is filled with office workers, but at night the neighborhood transforms into a lively entertainment district with restaurants and bars brimming with locals and tourists.

Who lives here: Hip young professionals and empty nesters who’ve sold their suburban homes in favor of condo living

Average one-bedroom rent: $1,100/mo

Bar and restaurant scene: Downtown is home to the Beale Street Entertainment District, which is a bit of a tourist trap. But if you’re looking for a wild night of bar hopping, it really can’t be beat. Blues bars like Rum Boogie Cafe and B.B. King’s Blues Club are located alongside dance clubs, such as Club 152, and Irish pub Silky O'Sullivan’s, and the street is closed to vehicular traffic. For a more relaxed evening, grab a seat on one of the many restaurant patios on the Main Street Mall. The Majestic Grille offers high-end fare served in an old converted movie house. Hit up Aldo’s Pizza Pies for a slice and a cold one, or stop into DeJavu for a taste of New Orleans.

Added bonus: Beale Street Landing -- a river cruise boat dock -- offers sweeping views of the Mississippi from its observation deck. There’s a playground for the kids (the only public playground Downtown), a gift shop specializing in kitschy wares, and a restaurant and bar with a covered patio that’s great for (safely) watching thunderstorms blow over the river.