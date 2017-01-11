Get Inked at the Best Tattoo Shops in Memphis

The tattoo scene in Memphis has been a bit slow to find its footing, especially when compared to larger cities like LA or New York. However, that's all changing thanks to a few passionate individuals -- and shops -- who recognized the need to bring quality art into the birthplace of rock 'n' roll.

As for the styles, there are many. Traditional art will always be popular because of the bikers, sailors, and rockabillies who built the subculture. Old-school artists were proficient in Japanese, so you see that living on in the work of their apprentices. There’s also a lot of Egyptian and Masonic themes, harkening back to our city’s namesake and foundations.