Every Single Type of Person You'll Date in Memphis

The Totally Married Guy

He doesn’t wear a ring and strays away from all relationship talk. He’s primarily interested in sexting. He's usually only available for lunches that look business-y (he always carries a pen & paper) although there may be an occasional Saturday morning rendezvous at your midtown abode. He seems like the perfect guy for your busy life... until his wife starts messaging you on Facebook.

The Recent Divorcee

Finally free from her proverbial chains of domesticity, she is ready to party. Hard. The emotional stress from her recent break left her thinner than ever. She loves to show off her skinny legs with small dresses made for much younger women. She’s the one holding court on the DKDC patio at 1am and dancing front and center at the Hi Tone on school nights. She's drinking Jameson slushies at Slider most Sunday afternoons. You'll have to hold her hair while she loses her dinner out of the passenger side window of your car at some point.