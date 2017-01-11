Get to Know the Memphis Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas

Do you have a signature dance move?

Rob: I have three of them. The Nae Nae, Hit the Quan, and Gangnam Style.



Phylliss: Haha, no. Other people might say I do. I’m a locker, it’s a style that's a mix of re-run Hip Hop and Afro Cuban.



Jacqueline: I always bring my legs up high. I like for people to see that an almost 60 year old woman can still lift her legs.



Mary: Shaking the booty.



Who’s the best dancer in the squad?

Rob: I’m not going to answer that. All of us bring something different that the fans enjoy and look for.



Phyllis: Oh god, um, who’s the best? There are a couple of them. I like to watch Craig Wright. He’s the most entertaining.



Dian: Probably Shelly or Phylliss. I have to practice every day.

