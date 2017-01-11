Local-Approved Memphis Spots for Avoiding Tourists

Soul food

Instead of: Gus’s Fried Chicken

Go to: The Four Way

The story of Gus’s humble beginnings as a roadside chicken shack in Mason, TN (just outside Memphis city limits) is endearing, and the spicy fried chicken there can’t be beat. That said, one of the most well-known Gus’s locations is in the heart of downtown Memphis. That location has become quite the tourist trap, and its small dining room simply isn’t large enough to accommodate the masses during the lunch rush. It’s not uncommon to see a line wrapped around the building at peak times.

Hit up The Four Way. There, you’ll find fried chicken prepared with just as much (perhaps more) love and care from a mom-and-pop soul food joint in the heart of Soulsville (the South Memphis neighborhood that’s also home to the Stax Museum of American Soul Music). Additionally, you’ll find a full menu of soul food staples that far exceeds the variety of offerings at Gus’s, which has a menu limited to fried chicken and standard sides. The Four Way offers country fried steak with creamy gravy, fried catfish, slow-simmered neck bones, and Southern-style turkey and dressing. Those are served with house-made sides that range from boiled okra and pickled tomatoes to mac & cheese and mashed potatoes & gravy.

