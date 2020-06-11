Food & Drink How to Support the Black Community in Memphis Right Now Here’s how you can help.

None of the music, food, and culture that Memphis is so renowned for would exist if it weren't for the Black community that gave rise to it. And right now, in the wake of the events surrounding the peaceful protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, that community needs the support of all of Memphis. "It's important to support Black business now more than ever because we are going through a global pandemic," says Cynthia Daniels, founder of Cynthia Daniel and Co. and creator of Memphis Black Restaurant Week and the Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience, which will take place on June 19. "People who own brick-and-mortar stores have to close down or decrease their operations, while those that don't own a physical location no longer have access to trade shows and festivals to sell their products. Places like Target will be able to rebuild their stores without skipping a beat. Yet, other companies will not be able to sustain themselves if damaged by looting because they don't have the same resources." You can support the Black businesses, restaurants, and nonprofits that make our city what it is in a variety of ways -- including donating money, volunteering your time to community efforts, and being deliberate about patronizing black establishments. Here are a few of the ways you can do your part.

