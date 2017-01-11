9 Iconic Places That Prove Old Memphis Is Still Very Much Alive

South Main Arts District

Legend has it that this old dive bar (located across the street from the aforementioned Arcade Restaurant) was once home to a brothel, and the rooms upstairs are still intact, with peeling paint and various pieces of old mismatched furniture. But before it got that seedy reputation, the two-story building was home to a 1930s-era pharmacy best known for selling owner Abe Plough’s homemade hair-straightening product (it was used to create the styles you see women sporting in those old sepia-toned photographs). A couple of hair-stylist sisters -- Earnestine and Hazel -- eventually turned the pharmacy into a cafe, and Earnestine's husband Sunbeam, who ran a nearby music joint called Club Paradise, would send the musicians over to the cafe after-hours for food and a little action from Memphis’ ladies of the night. The now-deceased Russell George purchased the building in 1992 and re-opened it as a dive bar, leaving the building mostly untouched from its early days. These days, Earnestine & Hazel’s offers bar patrons a glimpse into Memphis’ past, along with greasy “Soul Burgers,” pool, beers, and a famous haunted jukebox that’s known to play songs all by itself at all hours of the night.