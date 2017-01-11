Local Craftsman Takes on IKEA by Offering Free Furniture Delivery and Meatball Sandwiches

I’ve listed some of my current pieces here for you to peruse: http://calebsweazy.bigcartel.com/.

Free shipping for my Memphis people. Use the promo code "localsonly" at checkout.

And, just to Sweden the deal (see what I did there), I’ll deliver all the pieces sold locally with a homemade meatball sandwich.

Tasty.

-Caleb”

Sweazy has been making furniture off and on for over twenty years -- between making music and modeling -- but now it’s his full time gig. He won’t divulge his meatball recipe, but he says his inspiration comes from reusing and re-inventing things. “My parents let me take apart my toys and listen to Steve Martin albums. It's likely their fault,” he jokes.