Everything Fun Happening in Memphis This Spring

On April 4, 2018, all eyes will turn to us. MLK50: Where Do We Go From Here? is the theme for the year-long commemoration of Dr. King’s assassination. At the Civil Rights Museum there will be daylong tributes in the courtyard starting at 10am. At 3:30pm the community will gather for the official ceremony with the laying of the wreath, ecumenical liturgy, musical and spoken word tributes, and remarks from civil rights icons. At 6:01pm, bells will ring at places of worship, college campuses and institutions across the nation 39 times to honor the number of years Dr. King dwelled on this earth and to pay homage to his legacy.

Cost: Free