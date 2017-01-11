The 15 Most 'Memphis' Songs Ever Recorded

"That’s All Right" by Elvis

Most Memphis line: I say, I'm leaving town, baby, I'm leaving town for sure/Then you won't be bothered with me hanging 'round your door

Elvis’ first (and somewhat accidental) single was recorded by Sam Phillips at Sun Studios. This world-changing track was the timely cross-pollination of “black” music and “white” radio that put Memphis solidly on the map as the birthplace of rock and roll.



"Rocket 88" by Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats

Most Memphis line: Everybody in my car's gonna take a little nip/Move on out, movin' and cruisin' along/We gone y'all, we gone

The band was led by 19-year-old Ike Turner, who also wrote the song. A broken amp is what lends the signature fuzzbox sound. Produced by Sam Phillips, it is considered by many to be the first rock and roll song ever recorded.