Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Memphis This Winter

Downtown

TEDx is coming back to Memphis for a third year, offering about two dozen speakers opportunities to give short talks on everything from tech to poverty and lots more interesting stuff they care about (and want their audience to care about). The theme this year is The Slant: Speakers are giving their “slant” on the world, in other words. The lineup is expanded by about half a dozen from last year, and these are some of the most interesting Memphians you might not otherwise have a chance to meet or hear from. And it’s split into two sessions: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Cost: $30 for either session; $50 for full day