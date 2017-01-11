The Best Places to See Free Public Art in Memphis

Two more gateways will be installed over the next few months: Ben Butler’s Growth at the one adjacent to the East Parkway Playground (this simple but dramatic archway, built from layers of steel, will call to mind the many natural forms found in the Old Forest), and another from Tylur French called Art Nouveau at the gateway between the Rainbow Lake Playground and Overton Park. It will feature bollards that control vehicle access while also offering educational panels about the plants of the forest.

Steel Guitar -- sculptor Christopher Fennell’s 2012 installation of a monumental gateway at the Levitt Shell -- honors the heritage, architecture, and mission of this beloved Memphis concert venue located centrally in Overton Park. This dynamic work of art, inspired by the silhouette of an electric guitar, was designed and fabricated by Fennell using recycled steel.