19 Weird Things Only People From Miami Do

From the good to the bad, the mundane to the crazy (and what highways to avoid during rush hour), we Miamians know our way around the city. And through our journeys, we’ve noticed we happen to do things a bit... well, differently from everyone else. From our fervent love of air conditioning to non-stop complaining, here are 19 Miamisms in no particular order.

We put a lot of weird stuff into our food

From lime in our eggs to mayo in our rice, and chimichurri on everything, we love putting weird stuff in, or on, our food. Our Latin-inspired Italian restaurants have maduros alongside pasta, and we don’t mind waiting in long lines for cinnamon buns in Redland. And once mango season hits, it finds its way into everything. Eating these foods is a local badge of honor.