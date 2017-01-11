A Quick But Useful Miami Etiquette Primer

BEWARE OF THE CLOCK

Did we mention we run on our own time here? We call it “Miami” time, and it’s usually 45 minutes later than whatever time we told you we would get there. The only people who get mad about it are people who are not from here, and they’re new here, so what do they know?!

Never be on time to a party, especially at someone’s house.

It’s actually annoying to be right on time here, and straight up RUDE to be early. We all operate on Miami time, so if you’re early, your host isn’t ready for you yet, and if you’re on time… your host isn’t ready for you yet. We’re not saying be a jerk and have no regard for time at all, we’re just saying don’t mess up the system. Sometimes being a little late is just “being considerate,” JEEZ.