Actually Cool Things to Do When People Visit Miami, Sorted by Price

Go out in Little Havana

$$

Little Havana

Little Havana is that part of Miami where your mom fits in just as much as Pitbull. Head to Ball & Chain for mojitos, live music, a bandshell, dancing, and the only well-dressed Miamians you’ll find in Little Havana... and then see if your mom (or Pitbull) is actually there.



Do brunch at the Palace

$$

South Beach

On South Beach, the best brunches involve bottomless mimosas -- and drag queens. Get both at the Palace, during their 11:30am or 2pm Sunday “Brunchic,” which comes with a buffet brunch and non-stop drag shows.



Drink wine at South Florida's only winery

$$

Homestead

Sometimes Florida gets classy, but when it does, it’s still in the most “Florida” way possible. Like that time it opened Schnebly -- a winery, brewery, and restaurant -- where all wine and beer is made from Homestead fruits like mango, guava, coconut, and lychee. It's definitely in the middle-of-nowhere, USA but it has giant light-strung tiki huts, long picnic tables, flowing waterfalls, surprisingly good wine and beer, and on the weekends, live music.