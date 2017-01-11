The Miami Small Businesses We Should All Be Supporting in 2017

Ironside

There is, of course, the old cliché that a good gym changes lives. And this boutique boxing gym in the Ironside arts complex certainly has an impact in the lives of its members. The small, intimate classes give gym-goers a family feeling, albeit one that's run under the iron fist of boxing coach Mickey Demos. Demos runs classes and trains both amateur and professional fighters out of this space, so it’s not uncommon for sparring sessions to go on in the background of one of the gym’s brutal hour-long boxing classes.

But the atmosphere isn’t why this gym is special. Demos was instrumental in forming -- and for a time coaching -- the University of Miami boxing team. And he helps raise money for its fighters to attend tournaments as far away as London. The gym also has drop-in classes for charity, where members are encouraged to bring their friends for a donation, and the proceeds go to cancer research and other worthy causes. Between helping student boxers and the less fortunate, Demos still finds time to make every member here feel like an integral part of the gym, and in a city that’s become saturated with boxing aerobics studios, this one is the undisputed champ.