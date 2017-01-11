The Best Free Runs in Miami to Whip Your Ass Into Shape

Miamians love to run. Whether it’s to work, to dinner, or to a club, the 305 knows how to hustle... but that’s not necessarily by choice. Fighting a little demon called “Miami time” is a very real struggle we face daily (anything to avoid those judgmental looks from our out-of-state loved ones, right?).

But what about running... for leisure? Miami’s tropical paradise happens to be one of the prettiest places to run in the nation. From barefoot runs through the sand to long treks inside lush, canopied parks, Miami’s got something for every level of runner. As temperatures cool, take a breather with one of the greatest cardio-inducing, stress-relaxing outdoor activities the Magic City has. It also happens to be completely free.