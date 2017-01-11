Hey Miami, Here's Your Ultimate End-of-Summer Bucket List

Hit an opulent pool party

South Beach

Every Sunday through summer’s end, there’s a booze-filled, DJ-thumping pool party waiting to be experienced. Pick your poison with our round-up here.

Go to the damn beach

Anywhere

Believe it or not, some Miamians haven’t set foot on the sand once this summer. Blame it on work (or the influx of tourists), but whatever it may be, there’s absolutely no excuse to end summer without at least one beach trip where you step on the pavement and almost immediately get a third-degree burn on your foot.