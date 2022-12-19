How To Boat Around Miami if You Don’t Have Rich Friends

Getty Images

People who don’t live in Miami generally assume we locals fill our time between bottle servicecruising around on a boat. And while it’s always painful to watch their disappointment as we explain our sitting-in-traffic to living-like-T-Pain ratio, once in a while it’s nice to get out on that big, aquamarine playground. Of course, owning a boat is a financial decision right up there with going to E11ven after 5 am. And finding friends willing to invite you on their boats is excessively difficult unless you happen to be an Instagram “model.” So what’s a water-loving Miamian—or visitor to Miami—to do? Well, you’ve got plenty of options…

Take over someone else’s boat Owning a boat is expensive, which is probably the main reason you don’t have one. Boat owners around South Florida mitigate their costs by renting them out to people by the hour or day, and if you’ve got enough people this might be the most cost-effective method of making your nautical dreams come true. GetMyBoat is a little like Turo for boats, where you can peruse a collection of other people’s watercraft and select which one you want. Click and Boat is a similar concept. Charter a private boat If you’re looking to rent a boat, but want a more full-service experience with a captain and cleanup crew, look at chartering a yacht or smaller boat through a local company. You’ll find everything from multi-level party yachts to tiki boats at Miami Charters. If just you and a few friends want something a little smaller, try Miami Yachting Company or Miami Yacht Charters. Or, if you’d like to do things a little more local and a little less corporate, Miami is full of charter brokers who’ll hook you up.

Rent a pontoon boat Yes, you’re going to have that Little Big Town song stuck in your head, and you’re probably going to have to make a rule about people insisting the mountains are blue. But other than that these pontoon rentals might be the best deal in boat rentals, as you’ll get a big, flat vessel that seats up to ten people for as little as $300 a half day or $500 a day. You won’t be racing any drug runners, but you will have a relaxing way to tool around the afternoon under a shaded canopy. If you’re planning to enjoy more than a few of those blue mountain cans, captains are available for hire for $180 per half day. Join a booze cruise and boat party This being Miami, you’ll never find a lack of enterprising entrepreneurs finding ways to capitalize off over-serving people on the water. Almost every weekend, Miami Boat Party Events throws open bar cruises that are open to anyone willing to part with $110 for the experience. The cruise roams around Biscayne Bay with a live DJ, and serves you all the drinks you want for three hours. Scour Eventbrite or Facebook events for Miami Boat Party, and they’re not hard to find.

Ride the Poseidon Ferry Probably the most criminally underused public transportation option in Miami is the Poseidon Ferry, a private ferry system contracted with Miami-Dade County to take people from downtown Miami to Miami Beach. It’s stocked with a full bar and some food, and boasts Insta-worthy views of downtown, the cranes and cruise ships at PortMiami, and the marinas along the bay side of Miami Beach. You can pick it up at either the Downtown Hyatt or Bayside, and bask in the sunshine to either the Bentley or Miami Beach Marina. Fares are $13 each way. Take the water taxi The far funkier (and not government subsidized) cousin of the Poseidon Ferry is the Miami Water Taxi, which takes guests from Bayside Marketplace to the Miami Beach Marina south of Fifth Street. Onboard seating consists of a few rows of benches and more benches around the perimeter, and you’ll find a cooler of beer with cans for sale. The ride takes about half an hour, and costs $15 each way.

Go deep sea fishing What’s better than spending a day delving deep into the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean? Coming home with some mahi, obviously. The Florida sportsman’s dream is pretty easy to achieve in Miami, with deep sea fishing charters leaving everywhere from Coconut Grove to Miami Beach. Trips typically run in half-day increments, from about 8 am to noon or 1 pm to 5 pm, though the exact time will vary by operator. Expect to drop a minimum of about $250 per person, plus tip, though that can run a little higher if you have a smaller group. Scuba under the sea Sometimes when you live in Miami you forget that we’re the only place in the lower 48 you can dive a natural coral reef. People travel for days to dive in South Florida, but when you live here, you’re rarely more than an hour from a dive boat. You’ll find no shortage of dive outfits who’ll take you down to the Keys, or to wrecks offshore, like Underwater Unlimited in Coral Gables or Tarpoon Lagoon in South Beach. For some real underwater exploration, head down to Biscayne National Park, which recently started running dive trips right from the visitors center. Trips typically travel through the park’s Maritime Heritage Trail, a collection of six shipwrecks dating as far back as the 1870s.