Everything You Need to Know Before Lionel Messi’s First Game in Miami

If you’ve caught the Messi fever, you definitely want to watch the World Cup champion play in person. If you’re new to Inter Miami games and are wondering about the ins and outs of watching the team live, here’s a quick primer on all you need to know, plus a couple of bars that’ll be showing the matches on TV if the first option doesn’t work out.

In case you haven’t heard, Lionel Messi is in Miami. The Argentine soccer legend and winner of four Champions League titles is making his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut this Friday with Inter Miami CF . And considering the thousands of fans who braved the heat to welcome him at the introductory ceremony at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, it’s safe to say Messi mania is in full force.

What is Inter Miami CF?

That’s the name of the local soccer team, which stands for Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, co-owned by soccer great David Beckham.” Led by seasoned soccer coach Tata Martino, the team plays in MLS, America’s professional soccer league. Inter Miami is currently in 15th place in the league’s Eastern Conference, which is technically last place, hence why Messi’s move onto the team has been drawing up so much buzz.

When is Messi’s first game?

His first game for Inter Miami CF will be Friday, July 21 against Mexico City-based soccer team Cruz Azul. His first two games are part of the Leagues Cup, with the Atlanta United game his first action against an MLS team

When will Messi officially be playing in Miami?

Optimistically, by the summer or fall of 2025, so about the time his contract is up. Though ground hasn't broken on Inter Miami CF's permanent home at Miami Freedom Park, ownership announced a few weeks ago that they're seeking permits to begin construction, and hope to have the stadium ready by summer or fall of 2025. Though anyone who's done a kitchen renovation in Miami knows it's usually safe to add at least 30% to any construction timeline. For now, the team plays at DRV PNK.

Where does Inter Miami play right now?

The team’s home at DRV PNK Stadium (pronounced “Drive Pink,” because after paying Messi nobody can afford vowels) sits off Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

While the stadium is smaller than average with a capacity of 18,000 seats, the bright side is you’ll have an up-close-and-personal view of the greatest footballer in the world. And because of Messi’s move to the team, DRV PNK is planning to add another 3,000 seats by his first game.

How do I get to DRV PNK Stadium?

While you can drive directly to the stadium, DRV PNK’s parking options are limited due to its placement in a semi-residential neighborhood near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Additionally, parking passes often cost more than the tickets themselves, and some lots are so far away they require shuttle buses to the stadium Fan Zone.

We recommend taking Brightline’s Gooool Getter shuttle from the Fort Lauderdale station directly to the DRV PNK Stadium. The complimentary shuttle will have free cocktails and bites onboard, and the return shuttle departs from the Stadium at three different time slots.



How do I get tickets?

Two months ago, Inter Miami tickets were almost as easy to find as personal injury lawyers in South Florida. But when Messi signed, ticket prices immediately shot somewhere in the range of private space shuttles and Taylor Swift concerts. The good news is, you can snag single-match tickets here.

Tickets to Messi’s first game against Cruz Azul start at $274 each, and tickets for his match against Atlanta United start at $150 each.

Can you tailgate Inter Miami matches?

Yes! Should you score a parking pass, the stadium lots open three hours before kickoff. There is also a designated Fan Zone outside the stadium with all sorts of fun pregame activations, including occasional live music and entertainment.

Where can I watch the matches if I’m not going to the stadium?

If you’d rather catch Messi on TV (we don’t blame you for skipping the trek to Broward County), you can pull up a chair at any of Miami’s best sports bars and they’ll likely have the game on.

There are also a couple of places hosting official watch parties. Among them is Argentine staple Novecento, whose CityPlace Doral location is serving 2-for-1 Meszi Cocteles and Prison Pals GOAT 10 lagers. Mayami is playing the game (with sound) too, and anyone dressed in pink and black—aka Inter Miami colors—gets a free shot whenever Messi scores. Speaking of pink,

Pink Taco on Ocean Drive is also showing the match, so you can people-watch during the times when Messi doesn’t have the ball. Over at Vivo! Dolphin Mal, the new Sports and Social is hosting a watch party with the game on its 50-foot LED screen.

In downtown, Lost Boy Dry Goods is showing the game as well as serving $9 Cartel Coladas. American Social will also have the game on with sound, and if you instantly fall in love with soccer, they’ll have the Women’s World Cup on immediately after.

Bodega also promises to have the sound on at its Coconut Grove and South Beach locations, so if the Messi Mania wears off for you 20 minutes into the match, you can eat tacos and pose for selfies in front of its infamous sign.