The Ultimate Guide to Florida’s Top Theme Parks

Lake Buena Vista

Ticket price: $109

As if the park that once housed the Golden Girls house—and still boasts Muppet Vision 3D—needed anything more than a functioning restroom to be the best park in Florida, it added Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to its roster in 2019 to take a clear top spot. Even those not shelling out three grand a night to stay at the Star Wars Hotel will never be disappointed with rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

After 2019’s Star Wars hoopla, the new stuff at Hollywood Studios is pretty much limited to a BBQ spot in Toy Story Land and an updated Fantasmic! show. There’s still the Tower of Terror, the best drop ride on the planet, though. And Aerosmith’s Rock n’ Roller Coaster is like the Blizzard ride at Santa’s on steroids.