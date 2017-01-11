The Best Free Fitness Classes in Miami

Bayfront Park

Learn capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art form, every Saturday from 10:30am to noon. Classes are taught by Brazilian-born master Adailton Dos Reis, who goes by Mestre Ze Com Fome of Brazil during sessions. Each class incorporates dance, martial arts, music, and acrobatics, with a consistent drum rhythm in the background to keep participants moving and energized.

South Beach

Get sweaty every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9am with a team of experts (24Fit Fit Camp) who know a thing or two about health and wellness. Similar to a regular boot camp, all workouts are done on the sand, giving the class an added balance challenge. The free classes take place near the boardwalk and 73rd St.