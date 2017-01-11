9 Things You Didn't Know About Hard Rock Stadium That Make the Game Infinitely Better

Your SunPass gets you into the parking lot

Watch out, surly parking lot attendants! You’re about to go the way of surly toll booth attendants and get replaced by a little plastic transponder. Right now if you are a SunPass holder there’s no need to hit the ATM before the game to pay for parking, because a quick scan of your SunPass will get you right into the stadium's lots. So, sadly, you won’t have that brightly colored parking pass to dangle from your rearview mirror all week to tell everyone “Hey! I went to the Dolphins game!” Though depending how the rest of the season goes, that might be a good thing.

Sign up here for our daily Miami email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.