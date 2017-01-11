31 Iconic Miami Landmarks That Haven't Been Destroyed...Yet

Little Haiti

For a city driven by nightlife, Miami is woefully thin on live music venues. Rock clubs here seem to open and close faster than you can plug in a aux cable. Churchill's is the lone exception to this rule, an endearingly scuzzy pub and punk hangout that’s been going strong since 1979. You could describe it as the CBGB of Miami... if only CB had lasted this long. Despite its recent sale to a new owner, the place is as sloppy and un-Miami-like as ever -- an encouraging sign it will remain amidst the imminent gentrification of the surrounding neighborhood.



South Beach

The most famous and instantly recognizable of Ocean Drive's pastel palaces, the Colony Hotel is a pivotal piece of Miami Beach history. Designed in the ‘30s by Henry Hohauser, it was one of the first Art Deco hotels to rise along the beach, inspiring further adoption of the architectural style the area’s now known for. Today, it’s hardly the best or most popular hotel on the strip, but it’s definitely the most photographed, thanks to the electric blue neon lights which illuminate its facade at night.