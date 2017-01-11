Local-Approved Miami Spots for Avoiding Tourists

Cool neighborhood

Instead of: Little Havana

Go to: Little Haiti

Due to its close proximity to Downtown, Little Havana became a hub for Cubans early on. They retrofitted the neighborhood, not only adding supermarkets and other diverse shops for every need, but also monuments and parks. The last few years have seen a rise in the interest of the neighborhood and commercialization has set in. Dozens of buses now bring in herds of tourists daily to tour the area that you'll want to avoid.

Across town, another enclave-like neighborhood gaining steam is Little Haiti. However, unlike the new Little Havana, the local community of Little Haiti has ramped up their effort to make the neighborhood into a cultural destination. The community’s hub has a special emphasis on art, music, and food. Your main points of interest can be found along NE 2nd Ave, around 62nd St.