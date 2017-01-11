How to Sneak Into 13 Miami Pools

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Level of difficulty: Hard

How to get in: Everyone wants to be at the Fontainebleau. Everyone. And because it’s so popular, the pool has more security than Obama (there are even velvet ropes. VELVET!). Here are your options, keeping in mind they might still be a crapshoot: flirt with someone with a cabana. If that doesn’t work, go to lunch at the poolside restaurant, La Côte, and take your time. Allegedly, someone is supposed to escort you there and back, but because it’s always so busy, it’s usually easy to avoid that last step. Sneak out, and if you can find an empty pool chair, make a pit stop there on the way to valet. Stay for hours. If you want to go earlier, hit the public beach a few blocks down, walk over to the Fontainebleau beach, and shimmy up to the pool deck and into a pool chair. But don’t actually shimmy -- this is the Fontainebleau, and you’re supposed to be playing it cool, remember?!