8 Ways Miamians Can Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Haiti Send some love to our neighbors in need.

To put it mildly, Haiti has had a rough summer. Amid the turmoil surrounding July’s presidential assassination, the island nation was hit with a magnitude 7.2 earthquake. And right after the earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace thundered ashore, hampering recovery and rescue efforts for days on end. As of now, thousands have been killed or injured, and even more have been left homeless. And while challenges like these may seem insurmountable, there are plenty of ways you can help these resilient people on their road to recovery. Around Miami—and the country—organizations are working with locals on the ground to bring much-needed relief to Haiti. Here’s how to get started.

Global Empowerment Mission Bad-boy-turned-do-gooder Michael Capponi’s disaster relief organization has already sent a barge with 500 pallets to Haiti, providing over 50 communities with in-demand supplies. GEM is also partnering with Little Footprints, Big Steps to ensure the supplies are distributed to the people who need it most. Head to their website to learn more about how to get involved. City of North Miami If you’d prefer to donate health-related and sanitary products directly, the City of North Miami is currently collecting medical supplies at 776 NE 125th Street during regular business hours. For after-hours donations, stop by the North Miami Police Department at 700 NE 124th Street—both locations will have bins available for drop-off. Note that everything donated before 5 pm Tuesday, August 24 will be sent directly to Haiti via the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s special charter jet. Anything donated afterwards will be transported to the island by the kind folks at The Smile Trust, who will also be collecting medical supplies at 720 NW 55th Street in Miami.

Family Action Network Movement For those looking to donate supplies beyond the medical realm, the Family Action Network Movement is accepting nonperishable food, personal protective equipment, cases of water, and unopened over-the-counter medications. You can tote these items over to 100 NE 84th Street in Miami, or save yourself the trip and simply make a cash donation via PayPal.

Hope for Haiti Looking to put some of that crypto cash to good use for once? Throw some funds at this team of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, all hard at work compiling emergency kits for earthquake survivors. They are, to our knowledge, the only organization currently accepting Crypto donations, though you can still donate the old-fashioned way via Facebook.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.