How to Support The Black Community in Miami Right Now

In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and nationwide protests against police brutality, there are many ways to take action and support the Black community. In Miami-Dade alone, thousands of protestors marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Even in the eyes of geared-up police officers and imminent threats of tear gas and rubber bullets, protestors in South Florida refuse to back down.

Demonstrations of similar caliber are nothing new to Miami. Arthur McDuffie, a black insurance salesman and former marine, was beaten to death by four Miami-Dade County police officers back in 1979. Once news of the acquittal of the four charged officers surfaced, Miami’s Liberty City and Overtown erupted into chaos, taking the lives of 18 people and amounting to over $100 million in property damage over the course of three days. The Miami Riots served as one of the nation’s deadliest riots since the Civil Rights era before Los Angeles took the baton in 1992.

Now in 2020, 40 years later, Miami citizens continue to protest the police brutality and racial injustice both in the county and country.

Katrina Dolcine is the founder of Chez Katu, a Haitian restaurant with a unique take on the Haitian pâté kodé. When she first heard the news of the killing of George Floyd, she was appalled. But after seeing the overwhelming level of support from citizens, she felt honored to see everyone speak out. “I think certain things are changing, and our voices are being heard,” she says. “People of authority shouldn’t abuse their power and they should be held accountable. Our lives matter.”

Chez Katu had just hit its six month anniversary of its first brick and mortar store in Miramar when the restaurant was hit with the coronavirus epidemic. Even still, Dolce donated 25 percent of her online sales to the Black Lives Matter organization last week. “We’re just doing our part in the community and doing what we can,” she says. “It goes down into systemic racism, and some people are comfortable with ignoring that and that’s not okay for me.”

From places to donate and resources for becoming a better ally to shops where you can use your cash to support local businesses, here are some of the ways you can make a difference in Miami’s Black community right now.