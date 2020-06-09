How to Support The Black Community in Miami Right Now
In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and nationwide protests against police brutality, there are many ways to take action and support the Black community. In Miami-Dade alone, thousands of protestors marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Even in the eyes of geared-up police officers and imminent threats of tear gas and rubber bullets, protestors in South Florida refuse to back down.
Demonstrations of similar caliber are nothing new to Miami. Arthur McDuffie, a black insurance salesman and former marine, was beaten to death by four Miami-Dade County police officers back in 1979. Once news of the acquittal of the four charged officers surfaced, Miami’s Liberty City and Overtown erupted into chaos, taking the lives of 18 people and amounting to over $100 million in property damage over the course of three days. The Miami Riots served as one of the nation’s deadliest riots since the Civil Rights era before Los Angeles took the baton in 1992.
Now in 2020, 40 years later, Miami citizens continue to protest the police brutality and racial injustice both in the county and country.
Katrina Dolcine is the founder of Chez Katu, a Haitian restaurant with a unique take on the Haitian pâté kodé. When she first heard the news of the killing of George Floyd, she was appalled. But after seeing the overwhelming level of support from citizens, she felt honored to see everyone speak out. “I think certain things are changing, and our voices are being heard,” she says. “People of authority shouldn’t abuse their power and they should be held accountable. Our lives matter.”
Chez Katu had just hit its six month anniversary of its first brick and mortar store in Miramar when the restaurant was hit with the coronavirus epidemic. Even still, Dolce donated 25 percent of her online sales to the Black Lives Matter organization last week. “We’re just doing our part in the community and doing what we can,” she says. “It goes down into systemic racism, and some people are comfortable with ignoring that and that’s not okay for me.”
From places to donate and resources for becoming a better ally to shops where you can use your cash to support local businesses, here are some of the ways you can make a difference in Miami’s Black community right now.
Donate to nonprofits and community efforts
South Florida-based social justice organizations are working tirelessly to aid protestors and fight racial injustice and police brutality both locally and nationally. Fempower Miami, a queer culture-shifting organization, backed many of the Miami protestors by holding one of the county’s first bailout funds.
Miami’s Dream Defenders branch has been active long before the protests. When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit Miami, the Dream Defenders wanted to make sure homeless people stayed safe and had the necessary supplies to protect themselves. The organization did this while calling for the decarceration of inmates currently serving time in Miami-Dade County jails.
Similar to Dream Defenders, Miami-based New Florida Majority is an organization group focused on achieving equity and justice for the state of Florida. The organization recently hit its $10,000 goal its annual #FreeBlackMamas campaign to help bail out black mothers and caregivers. For some of Miami’s most marginalized youths, Power U Center For Social Change engages students in becoming active in their community through social justice.
Various Miami government officials have also spoken out on the recent protests -- Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III held an interfaith press conference declaring solidarity with the protestors. Candidate for the Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sybrina Fulton, also the mother of Trayvon Martin, has made similar comments in light of recent events.
Order takeout and delivery and support restaurant funds
Neighborhoods such as Overtown, a once prosperous black neighborhood that was disenfranchised by the construction of Interstate 95, and Little Haiti contain some of Miami’s most notable Black-owned restaurants and businesses. Despite issues like gentrification endangering the local existence of these neighborhoods, some of its proudest businesses continue to thrive.
Overtown’s House of Wings offers more than 60 different sauces and rubs. For soul food lovers, Miami Rapper Trick Daddy opened his restaurant Sunday’s Eatery in Miami Gardens last September and Jackson’s Soul Food in Overtown is one of the neighborhood's oldest and most popular restaurants. Other restaurants such as Shuckin’ and Jivin and The Licking bring Southern comfort food to Miami.
Caribbean favorites Chef Creole, Piman Bouk and Clives Cafe are home to some of Miami’s best Haitian and Jamaican food.
World Famous House of Mac, started by the former manager of Pitbull, offers a unique spin on the American classic, with intricate flavors such as jerk and lump crab macaroni and cheese. For those who abide by plant-based diets, Vegetarian Restaurant by Hakin offers the Caribbean and American-inspired flavored dishes.
Shop at local Black-owned businesses
While the new coronavirus outbreak has impacted businesses all across the globe, Black-owned Miami-based businesses are doing their best to push through. Black Girl Sunscreen wanted to create a sunscreen for melanin-sufficient women to protect their skin without the white residue.
Vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand JACQS has been vocal about recent events after taking a social media break. The skincare line has also called for large corporations to shelve at least 15 percent of its shelves with Black-owned brands.
For those interested in street wear, Suite 110 in Overtown has original graphic t-shirts and popular sneakers. The colorful Lighthouse Garden Center near Kendal’s Lakes offers a wide variety of shrubs, flowers, trees and other plants.
More ways to help?
Check out a list of national organizations we've compiled here. If you have thoughts on other businesses you'd like to see included in our local stories, please email feedback@thrillist.com.
