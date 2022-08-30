When it comes to literary delights, there’s nothing more exciting than taking some personal time to go to a bookstore to peruse the shelves in search of the perfect book, and then go home ready to snuggle beneath the blankets with it until, maybe, the daylight comes.

And, while visiting the usually known, big-name bookstores can be fun, there is truly something to be said about the cultural environment and the excitement of visiting a locally-owned and -loved bookstore in your city. They give readers a chance to learn about new authors or meet writers we have never met thanks to events where we can mingle with them.

At Books & Books in Coral Gables the New York Times best-selling author Victoria Aveyard of the Realm Breaker series introduced her sequel, Blade Breaker, and she had a lot to say about readers and the fact that they discover her through events in indie bookstores, besides social media. “I owe so much to my fans, their following, and how much they support my novels,” Aveyard said, this summer when she presented at the store. “And the fact that there are indie stores such as this one that support us and get us close to readers means so, so much to me.”

Then, there is local author of the YA fantasy Lobizona, Romina Garber, who currently resides in Miami near her family. She is of an Argentine background, her books have obtained a loyal following, and she is thankful for independent bookstores that support her reads and help her grow. “Independent bookstores give their customers more than just a product,” said Garber. “They create a community. Their care for their readers leads to an intimate level of attention.”

With that said, here are the best independent bookstores in South Florida that invite readers to explore, enjoy, and be a part of their community.