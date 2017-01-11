20 Things We Love to Do on a Rainy Day in Miami

Whoever said “it rains in Miami, but only for like an hour” never spent much time here in summer... and clearly wasn’t here last winter. Contrary to what some might think, we get more than our fair share of days where the sun doesn’t come out, and we spend the whole day inside saying, “Dude, it’s not supposed to rain, like, ALL day.”

In a city where most of the fun is built around having nice weather, sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to do on a rainy day in the 305. But aside from going to the local multiplex and assessing your car’s flood damage, there’s plenty going on. From checking out the Batmobile to hitting up the Turkish baths in Miami Beach, here are 20 great ideas you can do when it’s raining in Miami.