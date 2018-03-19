Everything You Need to Know About March for Our Lives in South Florida

People like to poke fun at Florida, but over the past month, the most impressive political movement ever put forth by a group of high school students has come straight out of Broward County. After the tragic February 14 shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people, students mobilized first to protest in Tallahassee, then organized a nationwide 17-minute school walkout March 14, and now have planned the largest gun-related protest in history on March 24 in Washington, DC.
For the unfamiliar, March for Our Lives will see thousands of people descend on Washington, DC., rallying for school safety and stricter gun laws. The movement has garnered millions of dollars in donations and celebrity support, ranging from Oprah and George Clooney to Steven Spielberg. Celebs marching in DC will include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato. It’s sparked sibling marches all over the world, from Tel Aviv to Paris to Hong Kong, and, of course, here in South Florida.
Though sadly, school shootings aren’t a new phenomenon in America, for some reason the Parkland shooting has created a formidable force. And as this tragedy hits harder in South Florida than other places, the marches here will be filled with more emotion, survivors, and inspirational stories than anywhere else. Getting to DC might not be possible for some who want their voices heard, but you can still get your message out at plenty of marches throughout the region. Though the largest march will be in Miami Beach, whether you live in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, or the Keys, there will be a March for Our Lives somewhere close, so you too can join the rallying cry of #neveragain. And while you're at it, use the #MarchForOurLives hashtag on your social networks to keep the momentum moving.
We've listed out all the major marches happening in Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, and the Keys. Here’s a quick rundown of all them with detailed information available.
Miami Beach
Where: Miami Beach Senior High School
What time?: Organizers are advising people to arrive around 8am. March starts at 10am
What's the march route?: Marchers will go from Miami Beach Senior High to Collins Park, where a rally will start at 10:45am that includes speeches from survivors and family members from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. The march will return to Bach High at noon.
How can I get there?: Lyft will be offering a limited number of free rides to the march, though city officials are suggesting public transportation, as public lots will fill up quickly. It’s the Beach, you know the parking drill.
Doral
Where: Downtown Doral Park
What time?: 10am
What's the march route? Marchers will begin at Downtown Doral Park in front of Doral City Hall, march south on NW 87th Ave. to NW 41st St., then return to the park
How can I get there?: No special transportation has been arranged, but be sure to account for Doral traffic
Kendall
Where: Tropical Park
What time?: 11am
What's the march route?: Rally will take place inside Tropical Park
How can I get there?: No special transportation has been arranged, but plenty of parking at Tropical Park
Parkland
Where: Pine Trails Park
What time?: Organizers suggest meeting at 9am in the park prior to a 10am march
What's the march route?: To be determined
How can I get there?: No details have been released as to parking or transportation options, but there is parking at Pine Trails Park
Coral Springs
Where: Coral Springs High School
What time?: 10am
What's the march route?: To be determined
How can I get there?: No information on parking or transportation has been released, parking is available at the school
Pembroke Pines
Where: Ben Fiorentino Park
What time?: 10am
What's the march route?: No route has been specified by organizers, but they will be “taking to the streets,” according to the march’s page on Marchforourlives.com. Expect to leave the park and wear comfortable shoes.
How can I get there?: Parking is available inside the park
North Lauderdale
Where: North Lauderdale City Hall
What time?: 10:30am
What's the march route?: The route will go around two miles through North Lauderdale. So bring comfortable shoes.
How can I get there?: No specific parking or transportation arranged
Pompano Beach
Where: Pompano Beach City Hall
What time?: 10am
What's the march route?: Marchers will go down Atlantic Boulevard to Pompano Beach, where a rally will be help open to anyone who feels they have something to say.
How can I get there?: No specific parking on transportation arranged
Boca Raton
Where: Boca Raton City Hall
What time?: 10:30am
What's the march route?: Marchers will begin at Boca city hall and march to Mizner Park Amphitheater for a rally
How can I get there?: No specific parking or transportation information available
West Palm Beach
Where: Dreher Park -- Southern Blvd. entrance
What time?: 2pm
What's the march route?: The march will move east along Southern Boulevard toward Mar-a-Lago, aka Donald Trump’s Florida White House
How can I get there?: Parking is available at Dreher Park
Delray Beach
Where: Old School Square
What time?: 4pm
What's the march route?: Beginning at Old School square, the route will go along Atlantic Ave. and end on the beach with a prayer circle
How can I get there?: No specific transportation or parking information available
Key West
Where: Southernmost beach
What time?: 12pm
What's the march route?: After gathering by the marker for the southernmost point, marchers will proceed to Mallory Square for a rally with speeches from activists, organizers, and teachers and students from local schools
How can I get there?: Special trolleys will run to the event, which will also include a sign-making party.
You can check the March For Our Lives website for further information for marches in Miami Lakes, Fort Lauderdale, Weston, and other cities as it becomes available -- or for more details on these marches. Remember to pack plenty of water (it’s hot out there, folks) and sunscreen if you’re not looking to work on your tan while you get your social action on. And remember it’s a march -- wear comfortable walking shoes and exercise appropriate clothes, and please behave with the respect the event deserves.
No matter where one falls on this issue, or whether you care to march or not, one can’t help but be impressed with all these kids from South Florida have accomplished. If nothing else, it gives us great hope for the next generation of Florida Man.
