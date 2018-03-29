Lifestyle

The Absolute Best Things to Do in Miami This Spring

By Published On 03/29/2018 By Published On 03/29/2018
Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil | Matt Beard

Spring is a bittersweet time in South Florida. Yes, the weather is perfect, and we can still go outside without needing an ice bath, but it’s also when we stop being able to post pictures of said nice weather to make all our friends up north jealous, because they’re starting to get sunshine, too.

So what does any extremely self-respecting Miamian do to incur the envy of all their friends? Go to some of the best events in the world. From tennis to aerial acrobatics, we’ve got, hands down, the most amazing stuff going down in Miami this spring. Here are the highlights.

related

Everything You Need to Know About Legal Weed in Florida
Pincho Factory
Pincho Factory burger | Pincho Factory
Thursday - Monday
Mar 1-Apr 30

Finally become the Lebowski you knew you could be

Finally become the Lebowski you knew you could be
Bowlero Miami/Margate Lanes
Have you always wanted to show up at your friends’ bowling night and casually roll a 200 to everyone’s amazement? This spring is your chance to be that guy when you get unlimited bowling for two entire months at Bowlero and Margate Lanes.
Cost: $27.95-$37.95
Thursday
Mar 8

Score a free burger at the newest Pincho Factory

Score a free burger at the newest Pincho Factory
Pincho Factory Sunrise
Miami’s greatest contribution to fast casual dining opens its 10th location in the burgeoning metropolis of Sunrise. There’ll be a ribbon cutting at 10:30am with the mayor, then free Pincho Factory burgers for all from 11am-2pm.
Cost: FREE! Thanks Nedal!
Saturday
Mar 10

Hit a house party with the Burger Beast

Hit a house party with the Burger Beast
Magic City Casino
Food festival impresario Sef “The Burger Beast” Gonzalez gets back to his roots, inviting 20 of Miami’s best burger restaurants to compete for both judges’ and people's choice awards. Tickets include unlimited craft beer and soft drinks, as well as access to SugaPie, where 10 MORE restaurants will be slinging unlimited desserts.
Cost: $40 per ticket
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 15-Apr 8

Get some Dade County street cred at the Youth Fair

Get some Dade County street cred at the Youth Fair
Miami-Dade Exposition and Fairgrounds
Technically, the agricultural expo and questionably-safe carnival rides at the fairgrounds by FIU are the Miami-Dade County Fair. But really, it’s the Youth Fair, and one of the most Miami experiences you can have without committing a misdemeanor. This year’s concert headliners include Ginuwine (March 17), TLC (April 6) and Nelly (April 7)
Cost: $12, $28 with unlimited rides.
Friday
Mar 16

Sample healthy food at the speed of a snail

Sample healthy food at the speed of a snail
Palms Hotel and Spa
Miami’s leaders in sustainable, organic food -- Slow Food Miami -- host their annual Snail of Approval tasting party where dozens of Miami’s best chefs will be offering samples of their best farm-to-table creations. Restaurants include Beaker & Gray, Miami Smokers, Glass and Vine, and The Brick.
Cost: $128 per person
Friday
Mar 16

Learn Miami street traditions, drink free Tito's

Learn Miami street traditions, drink free Tito's
HistoryMiami
HistoryMiami opens its newest exhibition: "Avenues of Expression: Street Traditions in Miami," which through artifacts, interactive displays, and recreated environments will examine all the things that make our streets so quintessentially Miami (think street art and custom cars). The opening party from 6-9pm will have free drinks from Tito’s and music from DJ LeSpam.
Cost: $10
Saturday
Mar 17

Celebrate St. Paddy at Miami's best Irish Bar

Celebrate St. Paddy at Miami's best Irish Bar
John Martin's Pub and Restaurant
The Coral Gables institution hosts its 28th annual Celtic celebration, where there’ll be dancers, fiddlers, live music and face painting from noon to 2am. Also, one of Miami’s best burgers!
Cost: Free to show up, but beer and burgers cost money.
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 17-25

Spend Miami Music Week by the pool

Spend Miami Music Week by the pool
National Hotel
The list of epic parties and A-list DJs playing during Miami Music Week can be overwhelming. And an entire calendar by themselves. Better to just sip a drink by the pool at the National, where they’ll have daily pool parties with acts like Boris, CamelPhat, and Armada Music performing.
Cost: $30 and up
Friday - Sunday
Mar 23-25

Go to Ultra or get outta town!

Go to Ultra or get outta town!
Bayfront Park
Some of us live all year for the world’s most renowned electronic music festival, where this year’s 20th edition will be highlighted by Armin van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, and Marshmello. Others have no idea who those people are and get stuck in insufferable traffic because they forgot Biscayne Boulevard was closed. For them, allow us to suggest a trip to some of the most beautiful parts of Florida.
Cost: $500 for the entire weekend
Monday
Mar 19

Taste the best of the Miami Open

Taste the best of the Miami Open
W Miami
Not only does Citi’s Taste of Tennis have Michelle Bernstein, Adrianne Calvo, Timon Baloo, and Douglas Rodriguez dishing up samples alongside your favorite tennis stars, they’ll be doing it with a sick view of Miami from the W’s 50th-floor lounge.
Cost: $200
Monday - Sunday
Mar 19-Apr 1

Watch Federer, Nadal, and the Williams sisters do what they do best

Watch Federer, Nadal, and the Williams sisters do what they do best
Crandon Park Tennis Center
It’s the Miami Open’s last year on Key Biscayne, where you can get up close and personal with every big name in the sport as they compete in one of the biggest tournaments of the season. Enjoy the final matches on the picturesque island before it all moves to Miami Gardens in 2019.
Cost: Daily tickets start at $14
Thursday
Mar 29

Listen to Wyclef at a Seahawk festival

Listen to Wyclef at a Seahawk festival
Broward College
Fortunately, you’ll be spared some of the most obnoxious fans in football, as there won’t be any actual Seahawks in attendance at Broward College’s Seahawk Festival. What there will be are live performances from Wyclef Jean and Walshy Fire from Major Lazer.
Cost: $15
Thursday
Mar 29

Cook like a Wok Star

Cook like a Wok Star
Italkraft Aventura
Some of Miami’s best dates are Eleanor Hoh’s cooking classes, where she’ll teach you how to make gourmet meals with a few ingredients and four seasonings inside a fancy Italian kitchen design showroom.
Cost: $82
Saturday
Mar 31

Play the ponies at the Florida Derby

Play the ponies at the Florida Derby
Gulfstream Park
Even if you don’t know a trifecta from a tri-tip, there’s no better day to be at Gulfstream than the Florida Derby. One of the biggest non-triple crown races of the year will feature horses vying to run in the Kentucky Derby, and before the race there’s plenty of great parties and people watching.
Cost: Minimum bet is $2
Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil | Cirque du Soleil
Thursday
Apr 5

Try every restaurant in CityPlace Doral

Try every restaurant in CityPlace Doral
CityPlace Doral
Something like a trillion restaurants have opened up in Doral in the past couple years. Try at least a few of them -- like Battosai-Sushi Siam, Salsa Fiesta, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, The Cheese Course Café, and Bistro -- as they sample their wares at Dine for Hope. Your ticket gets you food and drinks from all those places and supports worthy causes in the process.
Cost: $35
Saturday
Apr 7

Pound craft beers at Sprung

Pound craft beers at Sprung
Mana Wynwood
The spring’s rowdiest beer festival returns for its fifth year, where dozens of breweries from across America converge to dish out samples from 2:30-7pm. Confirmed breweries include Lagunitas, Funky Buddha, J. Wakefield, and more, plus there’ll be live cooking demos in case you feel like learning something.
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Sunday
Apr 8

Show your pride in South Beach

Show your pride in South Beach
Ocean Drive
April 2-8 is Pride week in Miami, and with it comes all the insanity, debauchery, and general good-natured fun that comes with a big gay party. The culmination of the week is the over-the-top parade, which will run the length of Ocean Drive starting at noon.
Cost: Free to attend. Drinks along Ocean Drive priced about 3x what they should be.
Sunday - Tuesday
Apr 8-10

Be amazed at the sounds of Soda Stereo and Cirque du Soleil

Be amazed at the sounds of Soda Stereo and Cirque du Soleil
Watsco Center
The music of famed Argentine rock legends Soda Stereo lays the soundtrack for Sep7imo Dia -- No Descansare, a Cirque du Soleil arena show full of the spectacular scenery, death-defying stunts, and colorful characters you’ve come to expect.
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Sunday - Tuesday
Apr 8-10

Find out if Snoop Dogg and country music can mix

Find out if Snoop Dogg and country music can mix
Fort Lauderdale Beach
The Tortuga Music Festival is always an opportune time to listen to the best country artists on the planet while simultaneously working on your tan and sampling light domestic beer. Add Snoop Dogg to the list of headliners that include Eric Church and Keith Urban, and you have the most intriguing Tortuga fest ever.
Cost: Single-day passes start at $125
Saturday
Apr 14

Scarf tacos and drink beer down by the river

Scarf tacos and drink beer down by the river
Esplanade Park
Taco slingers from around South Florida will converge on Esplanade park for the second annual Fort Lauderdale Taco Battle and Craft Beer Festival. They’ll compete to see who has the best taco While you sample their creations, enjoy some craft beer and maybe partake in a taco eating contest.
Cost: Tickets state at $25
Friday
Apr 27

Leave no kid hungry

Leave no kid hungry
Ice Palace Films Studios
Eating food from the likes of KYU, Byblos, 4Rivers Smokehouse, and Lure Fishbar is as good a way to spend a Friday night as any. But at Taste of the Nation, where they’re serving dishes alongside dozens of other top restaurants and breweries to benefit No Kid Hungry, everything tastes just a little better.
Cost: $150
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 28-29

Rock out with Ozzy Osbourne

Rock out with Ozzy Osbourne
Markham Park
No room for smooth jazz or bachata here, the Monster Energy Fort Rock festival is bringing it loud and hard with headlining performances from the Prince of Darkness himself, as well as Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Temple Pilots, and 20 more bands.
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $89
Frost Museum of Science
Power of Poison | Frost Museum of Science
Thursday - Sunday
May 3-6

Spend the weekend getting the most for your SunFest dollar

Spend the weekend getting the most for your SunFest dollar
Downtown West Palm Beach
And what would YOU pay for a weekend-long music festival featuring Grouplove, Third Eye Blind, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Pitbull, Zedd, and KC and the Sunshine Band? $300? $200? This is why we love SunFest.
Cost: Daily passes start at $37, all weekend $75
Saturday - Sunday
May 5-6

Celebrate not Mexican Independence Day

Celebrate not Mexican Independence Day
609 Brickell Avenue
The annual margarita-soaked bacchanal that is the Brickell Cinco de Mayo party kicks off at a perfectly-reasonable 11am at the Brickell waterfront lot. From there it’ll be a fine, civilized afternoon block party full of tequila and crawls around Brickell, ending whenever the hell you feel like it.
Cost: $15
Sunday
May 6

Marvel at the greatest airplane acrobatics in the world

Marvel at the greatest airplane acrobatics in the world
Fort Lauderdale Beach
The US. Air Force Thunderbirds, SOCOM Para-Commandos, and other aerial acrobats headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, performed over the sands of Fort Lauderdale beach. You can catch the action from pretty much anywhere, but the best views are at the Flight Line Club.
Cost: Free, but VIP Flight Line Club starts at $162 (shaded seating, chairs provided, food and drink)
Wednesday - Sunday
May 9-Jun 24

Hear Elvis sing with Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash

Hear Elvis sing with Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash
Actors Playhouse
That kind of all-star lineup sounds like something you’d only see in a hologram, but for one night back in 1956 all three of them and Carl Perkins had a legendary recording session at Sun Records. Million Dollar Quartet captures that night with highly talented tribute artists combining all their music in one of the most entertaining, small venue musicals you’ll ever see.
Cost: Starting at $40
Saturday
May 12

Imbibe with exotic animals

Imbibe with exotic animals
Zoo Miami
The biggest beer festival in Miami goes down from 7-11pm, when Brew at the Zoo brings over 100 different brewers to Zoo Miami. In addition to the flocks of colorful birds, you’ll also have a chance to see '80s wonder Flock of Seagulls, who’ll be performing a bunch of songs before they inevitably get to “I Ran.”
Cost: $40 presale, $50 at the door
Thursday - Saturday
May 17-26

Check up on the Penas 40 years later

Check up on the Penas 40 years later
Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts
Even if you weren’t alive for the original run of ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? you’ve seen at least one episode if you’ve lived in Miami long enough. Que Pasa USA Today takes the original characters to the stage, checking in 40 years later to how they’ve adapted to life in 21st-century America.
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Saturday
May 26

Feel the power of poison... no, not THAT Poison

Feel the power of poison... no, not THAT Poison
Frost Museum of Science
Try to mute your disappointment when you learn the Frost Museum’s new exhibit "The Power of Poison" is not Bret Michaels doing Bell Biv DeVoe covers. It is, however, a fascinating look at the role poison has played in nature, myth, and legend, where you’ll learn how poison has contributed to the advancement of medicine and forensic science.
Cost: $29
Sunday
May 27

Dance to Caribbean music on Memorial Day Weekend

Dance to Caribbean music on Memorial Day Weekend
Bayfront Park
Caribbean music is a lot more than reggae, and if you’ve ever been to the islands you know stuff like soca and hip-hop are just as much a part of the culture. Top Caribbean artists will be performing all weekend at the Best of the Best Festival, including Richie Stephens and Romain Virgo.
Cost: Tickets from $28

Sign up here for our daily Miami email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Matt Meltzer is a contributing writer to Thrillist. Follow him on Instagram @meltrez1.