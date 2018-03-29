The Absolute Best Things to Do in Miami This Spring

CityPlace Doral

Something like a trillion restaurants have opened up in Doral in the past couple years. Try at least a few of them -- like Battosai-Sushi Siam, Salsa Fiesta, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, The Cheese Course Café, and Bistro -- as they sample their wares at Dine for Hope. Your ticket gets you food and drinks from all those places and supports worthy causes in the process.

Cost: $35