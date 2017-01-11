Things You Can Only Get Away With in Miami

Wearing sunglasses in the rain

We actually wear sunglasses everywhere here (even indoors: we all think we’re celebrities). But in the summer, despite what’s on TV, our weather goes from perfect, sunny day to full-on, hurricane-like torrential rains in a matter of seconds. There’s literally not even enough time for the sun to go away during a downpour.

Getting lost on a jet ski and becoming a viral sensation for it

See: DJ Khaled circa December 2015, where he got lost jet-skiing home from Rick Ross’ house and turned to Snapchat world to find out how to get home. Because, also only in Miami, do you 1) ride a small sea-motorcycle from waterfront mansion to waterfront mansion, and 2) use Snapchat for directions instead of, you know, Maps.