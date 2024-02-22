The ‘Rolls Royce of Music Festivals’ Is Coming to Miami

Jon Batiste is headlining The Montreux Jazz Festival in Miami | Photo by Ron Adar/Shutterstock Jon Batiste is headlining The Montreux Jazz Festival in Miami | Photo by Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Talk to enough long-time Miamians, and you’ll invariably hear someone waxing nostalgic about the time they went to the first Ultra when it was just 20 people and a DJ or the first Art Basel, which was basically a couple of artsy folks wandering around the beach. This spring, you may be able to have the same experience of seeing a big-time festival before it swallows the city as the Montreux Jazz Festival hosts its first Miami edition. One of the largest and most prestigious music festivals in the world is coming to Biscayne’s wondrous shore, posting up at the Hangar in Coconut Grove from March 1-3. The Swiss original is a worldwide sensation, but the initial South Florida version promises to be smaller and relatively understated. Which means you’ll have the chance in 20 years to tell people, “I remember when this was just a nice little concert out on Dinner Key.”

What Is The Montreux Jazz Festival? For the unaware, the Montreux Jazz Festival is an annual gathering of music’s best on the shores of Switzerland’s stunning Lake Geneva. Legendary producer Quincy Jones once described it as the “Rolls Royce of music festivals,” and over more than 50 years it has hosted everyone from Prince to Led Zeppelin to Kendrick Lamar. Search any of those artists and “live at Montreux” and you’ll get an idea of how exceptional this festival is going to be. “It’s a very different experience to festivals you usually see in the states,” says Montreux Jazz Festival Miami Co-Founder Adam Fell. “It’s a variety of indoor and outdoor venues right on Lake Geneva, looking up at snow-capped mountains. They get 250,000 people, perfect weather, incredible food, and the best music you’ve ever seen at a festival.” Where Is The Montreux Jazz Festival Miami? The Miami edition of Montreux swaps snow-capped mountains for swaying palm trees, and keeps the magical aura of music set alongside sparkling turquoise waters. It’ll be held at a space that’s both scenic and historic, The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove. The World War 1-era hanger sits right on Dinner Key, which music history buffs may also remember as the site where Jim Morrison was arrested for indecent exposure in 1969. This concert won’t be nearly as wild, due in large part to organizers capping ticket sales at 1,500 per day.

Who’s Performing at Montreux Jazz Festival Miami? Fell and his partners have joined forces with music megastar Jon Batiste, who’ll be headlining two nights of the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami. Batiste became a household name as part of Stephen Colbert’s house band, but his credits run far beyond that, with an Oscar for his work on Soul and five Grammys under his belt. He’ll be joined onstage by six-time Grammy winner Israel Haughton. Sunday’s headliner is Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates fame, who’ll be performing hits like “Maneater” and “You Make My Dreams Come True.” Fans of Brazilian music will be especially excited to see “The Queen of Carnival” Lia de Itamraca, who makes her US debut at the festival. Other notables include The Wailers, famous for playing with Bob Marley, and Afro-Cuban funk artist Cimafunk. Each night will conclude with Montreux’s signature Jam Session, where artists gather onstage around 11 pm and jam out with the festival house band. What Else Can Attendees Expect at Montreux Jazz Festival Miami? Fell promises what he calls a “platinum festival,” keeping the experience upscale and decidedly grown-up. So what exactly is making the festival so special? First, it’s small, so you won’t be craning your neck, lining up hours early, or sitting on someone’s shoulders to see your favorite acts. Secondly, some of Miami’s top restaurants are catering the gig, according to Fell. And while the exact spots haven’t been announced yet he promises guests will be impressed. The festival has also set up a seated VIP area, for those who say stuff like, “I don’t go to festivals anymore because I can’t stand for that long.” And Dante’s Hi-Fi will have a special popup with a vinyl-spinning DJ during the duration of the festival. How to Buy Tickets for Montreux Jazz Festival Miami Ticket sales have been strong so far, with three-day passes already sold out, as well as Friday night’s opening show. Single-day tickets to Saturday and Sunday are still available online for $199 per day, and those who want to sit in on the Jam Session can buy tickets to that for $99. “Miami has a pretty successful history of bringing [in] Swiss festivals,” Fell says with a smirk. “We don’t want to be exactly like Basel, but we can take a page out of their book. The opportunity is enormous.”

