The Person You'll Meet in Every Miami Neighborhood

Coral Gables

Who you’ll meet: Soccer moms and their affluent husbands

Where you’ll find them: In their Range Rover, sitting in the school drop-off lane at Gulliver

Fact: To live in Coral Gables, you must be somewhat affluent, own a home with at least six more rooms than you actually need, eat dinners with ingredients you don’t understand, drive nothing older than a vehicle produced in 2012, and only wear clothing spun from the finest silk. Coral Gables’ die-hards (read: anyone who lives there) will tell you that Coral Gables is the only place to live, which is both correct, and due to the fact that people who move there never, ever leave. Their families are the same ones you get those annoyingly perfect Christmas cards from, and also the ones you secretly want to be.