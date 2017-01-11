Things People in Miami Are Irrationally Passionate About

Imagine you live in, say, Morocco, and Pitbull comes to town on tour and keeps repeating these three numbers over and over again like it's the code to unlocking the secrets of the universe. Mystified, you go home to research what, exactly, this “3-0-5” number means. And then you find that it’s… a randomly selected number by the US phone companies designated for the region of Dade County, Florida.

Well, that was disappointing.

Our area code is but one of many things Miamians have an absurd amount of pride in. Not to say there aren’t some chest-swelling things about living in South Florida. But some others... well, some others just don’t make any damn sense.