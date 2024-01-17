The Ultimate Wellness Guide to Miami

Miami is no stranger to a good time. In a city known for epic spring breaks, over-the-top clubs, and a celebrity party scene that gets wilder by the day, it may be surprising to learn that Miami goes hard in the wellness department too. But the community of people who want to do good by their mind, body, and soul in Miami is getting larger by the minute and the 305 is now home to countless points of interest for the self-care seeker.

From sober nightlife options to world-class spas and vibrant farmers markets, Miami has a cool small business for every wellness need. So whether you’re looking to refresh your nervous system with a polar plunge or clear your mind at a sound bowl meditation, these 25 spots offer the city’s best experiences to kickstart the journey to feeling your best.