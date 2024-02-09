The Ultimate Sports-Lover's Guide to Miami

Miami haters love to say stuff like, “Miami’s not a real sports town.” But just because we don’t jump through tables or sit shirtless in freezing stadiums doesn’t mean our city isn’t a great spot for sports. Our ideal weather and active spirit make Miami a natural sports environment, so much so that we’re the only city in the world with pro baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer, tennis, NASCAR, and F1.

The city’s sports culture moves far beyond spectator sports too, with year-round venues for everything from skeet shooting to ice hockey. And more than our share of places to bet on sports from the jai alai fronton to the track at Gulfstream. So hold your tongue before saying Miami isn’t a sports town. One look around South Florida and you’ll see sports are as much a part of our culture as Cuban sandwiches and plastic surgery—and tickets to the action are always easy to come by.