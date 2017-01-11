Milwaukee's Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

Lifestyle

Milwaukee
f11photo/shutterstock

While the consensus seems to be that 2016 couldn’t end quickly enough, Milwaukee was still a beautiful place to spend it for many of those 365 days. And here’s the proof -- these gorgeous photos (thanks Instagram!) allow us to look back on and remind ourselves that, hey, even when things aren’t going great, at least we live in a pretty awesome (looking) city.

hip_hipster_ray/instagram

If you can get up early enough, the sunrise over the lake is worth missing a few non-waking moments.

jonny9mil/instagram

That takes some serious backwards writing skill. Having a mirror helps!

w0lffl0w/instagram

The Riverwalk looking good as always not matter the time of day.

johncaryjr/instagram

The Calatrava for minimalists.

dearmke/instagram

Every Milwaukeean should make the trek out to the Red Lighthouse at least once.

saraluko/instagram

We dare you to not drool over Oscar’s Frozen Custard (even in the winter).

jonny9mil/instagram

Is anyone else worried that Stay Puft Marshmallow Man might show up?

hip_hipster_ray/instagram

That light can make even the most non-descript parts of downtown beautiful.

willskaggsphotos/Instagram

A Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned served by the fine folks at Blackbird Bar.

anibnannee/Instagram

MKE's City Hall is a state treasure especially during the holiday season.

mke_illgrammers/instagram

No, this is not some tropical island. This indeed MKE.

michelle.xiong.33/instagram

The skyline over Lake Michigan had some big changes this year.

aaavalos/instagram

Even our storms can be beautiful, especially once they’re over.

jmke.photography/instagram

Some think this sculpture might be an eyesore to some, but it's looking pretty good from this angle.

nk_pictures/instagram

Fall on the Seven Bridges Trail in Grant Park.

lowlandsgrandcafes

If this pile of meat and carbs from Cafe Benelux isn't pretty to you, you probably not a local.

audreyannebauer/instagram

This little snail calls The Mitchell Park Domes its home.

justinrhernandez/instagram

We love our city but sometimes we need a big, bold reminder of the state in which we live.



Lacey Muszynski is a Milwaukee native who had way too many photos to choose from. Follow her on Twitter @worthhersalt.

